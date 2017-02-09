Danny McBride and David Gordon Green are rebooting Halloween

Danny McBride and filmmaker David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Our Brand is Crisis) have been hired to reboot John Carpenter’s classic 1978 horror film Halloween. The pair are longtime collaborators, with Green directing many episodes of the McBride-starring HBO sitcom Eastbound & Down, on which they both served as executive producers. Green will direct the new Halloween, from a script written by Green and McBride. The film will be released Oct. 19, 2018. As previously announced, Carpenter will executive produce with Malek Akkad producing for Trancas and Jason Blum producing for Blumhouse. Zanne Devine and David Thwaites will oversee for Miramax, which is co-financing with Blumhouse.

The news about McBride and Green’s involvement was announced by Carpenter on Thursday on his Facebook page.

“So you say you want a Revolution?” wrote the legendary director, whose other credits include The Thing and Escape From New York. “You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again? Well so do I. So here’s the announcement you’ve all been waiting for: David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool. And you’ll get to see it in theaters on Oct. 19, 2018.”

“John Carpenter’s Halloween was a monumental horror film experience for me and millions of film fans,” said Green in a statement. “It’s an honor to be working with this creative team to carve a new path in the tale of Michael Myers.”

“David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror,” said McBride. “Nobody will be laughing.”

“It’s been a long journey with many starts and stops, but I can honestly say that I’ve never been more excited than by the team that we have assembled for the new Halloween,” said Akkad. “I truly feel this film will thrill fans, old and new, as well as being a high point in this legendary franchise.”

While McBride and Green are best known for comedic projects, they are not complete strangers to the horror genre. Green was at one time attached to direct the remake of Dario Argento’s Suspiria while McBride will soon be seen in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel, Alien: Covenant, which will be released May 19.