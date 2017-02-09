Here's how much money you'd need to be Batman

Batman may not have any superpowers, but he does have something that gives him a crime-fighting edge: Bruce Wayne’s salary.

Defending Gotham doesn’t come cheap, according to a video from Coinage, Time Inc.’s new personal finance video company. Among the Caped Crusader’s vigilante-related expenses: $1 million for a Batsuit with custom Kevlar and graphite reinforcements; $79.5 million for Batmobiles (not including fuel); $210,000 for grappling guns, Batarangs, and other gadgets; and, of course, Alfred’s $250,000 annual salary.

To see more of the Dark Knight’s expenses — as well as Bruce Wayne’s net worth — watch the video above.