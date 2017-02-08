SXSW: Things get bonkers in exclusive 68 Kill images

One of the more notably nuts-sounding films debuting at this year’s SXSW festival is 68 Kill, which is playing as part of the Austin event’s Midnighters lineup. Written and directed by Cheap Thrills coauthor Trent Haaga, the film stars Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) as a hard-working guy called Chip, who can’t say no to beautiful women, and gets in over his head when he agrees to help his girlfriend Liza (AnnaLyne McCord) steal $68,000. The movie costars Sheila Vand and Alisha Boe and its producers include Travis Stevens of Snowfort Pictures, who was also one of the producers on Cheap Thrills.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned from our many trips to Austin, it’s that the audiences at SXSW expect the movies in this program to be bat-s–t insane,” Travis said, in a statement. “The crazier the better, otherwise why waste their time? We think we’ve made something bonkers and can’t wait to share it with the rabid genre community who fill the theaters every year.”

68 Kill is also produced by Bob Portal of Alliance Media Partners and David Lawson of Snowfort. Inderpal Singh and Stephanie Trepanier served as executive producers. Nick Ogiony of CAA will handle domestic sales. Films Distribution is currently selling 68 Kill at EFM.

See exclusive stills from 68 Kill, below.