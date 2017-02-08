The filmmakers responsible for spoof movies like Scary Movie and Vampires Suck are taking their talents to a galaxy far, far away.

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are writing and directing the (lengthily titled) film Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue. Covert Media announced the project and will handle worldwide sales at the Berlin Film Festival.

Friedberg and Seltzer are best known for launching the Scary Movie franchise, beginning with the 2000 horror comedy they wrote together. From there, they went on to write and direct similar spoofs like Date Movie, Epic Movie, and Disaster Movie, as well as other genre-skewering comedies like Vampires Suck and The Starving Games.

Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue — whew! — is set to begin shooting in fall of this year, while the actual next Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, will hit theaters on Dec. 15.