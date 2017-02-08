Sofia Coppola is back — and heading South.

The first trailer for The Beguiled has arrived, introducing the writer-director’s first feature film since 2013’s The Bling Ring. Based on the 1966 Thomas Cullinan novel, The Beguiled weaves a twisted thriller of seven women living at a boarding school in 1864 Virginia, including Nicole Kidman as the headmistress Martha Farnsworth, Kirsten Dunst as the teacher Edwina, and Elle Fanning as the teenage student Alicia.

Isolated and cut off from the rest of the country as the Civil War rages on around them, their solitude is interrupted by the arrival of a wounded Union soldier, played by Colin Farrell. At first, as Alicia says in the trailer, they promise to show him “some real Southern hospitality,” but it’s only a matter of time before things devolve into a wild tale of seduction and revenge.

“The main crux of the story is about the dynamics between a group of women all stuck together, and then also the power shifts between men and women,” Coppola told EW. “So for me, it’s very universal, but it’s in this exotic setting of the Southern gentility.”

Angourie Rice, Oona Laurence, and Addison Riecke also star, and The Beguiled opens June 23. For more, check out EW’s exclusive interview with Coppola here and pick up the latest issue, on stands Friday.