Lena Headey joins Dwayne Johnson in Stephen Merchant's wrestling film

Lena Headey is set to be the Queen of the Ring.

The Game of Thrones actress has joined the cast of Dwayne Johnson and Stephen Merchant’s wrestling film, Fighting With My Family, EW has confirmed.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Johnson described Headey, who will play the film’s matriarch, as a “brilliant/bad ass,” while also welcoming, “my twin,” Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost.

The two actors come aboard the project only one day after the film was announced. Based on the life of WWE superstar Paige and inspired by the British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family, the film will tell the story of a family of wrestlers, with their dreams seeming to come true when the son and daughter (played by Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh) get a chance to compete in the WWE.

Merchant, co-creator of the UK version of The Office, will write and direct the project. Johnson is set for a supporting role in the film, as well as executive producing through his company Seven Bucks Production.