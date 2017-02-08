See the first trailer for The LEGO Ninjago Movie

We were first introduced to Chris Pratt’s Emmett in 2014’s The LEGO Movie, and this weekend, Will Arnett’s Caped Crusader takes to theaters in The LEGO Batman Movie. Now, it’s time to meet the heroes of the next spin-off from this brick-based cinematic universe.

The first LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer has arrived, bringing with it a voice cast that features Dave Franco, Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen, Zach Woods, and Michael Pena.

Just like Emmett and Batman, Green Ninja Lloyd (Franco) is a Master Builder. He and his fellow ninja warriors must team up to defeat the evil warlord/”worst guy ever”/Lloyd’s dad Master Garmadon as he attempts to take over Ninjago City. Set to the music of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” the trailer highlights the sense of humor that helped make The LEGO Movie such a success: Garmadon butt dials his son, Nanjiani’s Jay reveals his mom’s weird “quirk,” and a groom minifigure realizes his poor chose of spouse.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is directed by first-time movie helmer Charlie Bean (TRON: Uprising), based on a screenplay by Hilary Winston, Bob Logan, and Paul Fisher. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed The LEGO Movie, return as producers.

The film will open in theaters on Sep. 22. Watch the trailer above.