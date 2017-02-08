Even Judi Dench is asking Daisy Ridley for Star Wars spoilers

You’d think that being an Oscar winner and internationally beloved star would give you some early access to Star Wars info, but apparently not.

After Disney revealed that the next Star Wars movie will be titled The Last Jedi, Josh Gad took advantage of the fact that he’s currently filming Murder on the Orient Express with Daisy Ridley to beg her to answer his questions. His last few attempts have been unsuccessful, so for his latest video, he recruited one of their most formidable costars: Dame Judi Dench.

“Are you being tested for midichlorians?” Dench asks a stonefaced Ridley. “Is Snoke Palpatine? Are you the last Jedi? What’s the deal with Reylo? Why don’t you answer my damn questions?!”

Watch Dench try to use all of her powers of persuasion in the video below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on Dec. 15.