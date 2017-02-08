Entertainment Weekly

Jacob Tremblay joins Xavier Dolan's Death and Life of John F. Donovan

Jacob Tremblay, the precocious young actor who delivered a breakout performance in Room, has joined the cast of French-Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan’s next movie, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Ten-year-old Tremblay will star alongside Kit Harington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, and Kathy Bates in the film, which represents Dolan’s English-language directing debut. The story centers on a 20-something American TV star (Harrington) whose pen-pal relationship with a young actor-to-be (Tremblay) is publicly exposed, sending the former’s life into a tailspin.

Principal photography on The Death and Life of John F. Donovan is underway in Montreal and will continue in Prague, the United Kingdom, and New York.

Tremblay’s other upcoming movies include the Julia Roberts drama Wonder, the Colin Trevorrow-directed Book of Henry, and Shane Black’s sci-fi sequel The Predator.

