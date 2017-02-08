Jack Nicholson, Kristen Wiig to star in Toni Erdmann remake

Forget those retirement rumors — Jack Nicholson has just committed to his first role in seven years.

The 12-time Oscar nominee and 3-time winner is set to star alongside Kristin Wiig in Paramount’s Toni Erdmann remake, EW has learned. Paramount had no comment.

Nicholson will play the title character, a dad with a pension for practical jokes, who decides to visit his daughter — played by Wiig — and unveil his latest alter-ego.

Released last year, director Maren Ade’s German dramedy starred Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller in the lead roles, became a critical hit and scored a limited U.S. release. The film is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the upcoming 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Ade is onboard to executive produce the U.S. remake, as well as Adam McKay and Will Ferrell via their Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Nicholson was last seen onscreen in 2010, appearing as himself in Casey Affleck’s Joaquin Phoenix mockumentary I’m Still Here and in a supporting role in James L. Brooks’ How Do You Know. His last leading role was in 2007’s The Bucket List.

Meanwhile, Wiig has quite a few projects set for release in 2017. The Saturday Night Live alum is bringing her voice back for Despicable Me 3, returning for Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, and starring in Alexander Payne’s latest drama Downsizing.

Variety first reported the news.