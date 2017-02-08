Get seriously creeped out by the first trailer for It Comes at Night

Texas director Trey Edward Shults directed one of 2016’s most haunting, powerful debut films with Krisha, the nerve-tingling story of a middle-aged woman (played explosively by Shults’ own aunt Krisha Fairchild) who relapses into alcoholism during her family’s Thanksgiving. The film won numerous awards from critics’ groups last fall, including Best First Film from the New York and Los Angeles associations.

EW’s Chris Nashawaty called Krisha “a tightly coiled spring of a movie full of hope, trust, resentment, and shame” and said that its “snowballing sense of impending doom is masterfully engineered.”

It surely seems like Shults didn’t get that snowballing sense of impending doom out of his system. In the terrifying trailer for his second film, ominously titled It Comes at Night, we get a keyhole peek into another world of tension and dread.

The trailer begins with The Triumph of Death, the horrifying 1562 oil painting by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, depicting the Black Death in Europe. That’s a hint, we can pretty well surmise, about what’s in store.

The film’s distributor A24, describes the story this way:

Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse.

It Comes at Night follows a man (Joel Edgerton) as he learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within.

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge.

Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

Starring along with Edgerton, who Shults presumably met while working as a production assistant on Jeff Nichols’ Midnight Special, are Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Riley Keogh (American Honey), and Christopher Abbott (Girls).

Oh, and this unfortunate unidentified fellow:

It Comes at Night opens in theaters on Aug. 25, 2017. Check out the trailer (above) and the official poster (below) and stay tuned here for more details on the film.