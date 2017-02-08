The smuggler is joining forces with a Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star of the Amazon series about a single British woman who is barely holding her life together, is close to signing on for a role in the Young Han Solo movie.

Sources tell EW she will play a performance-capture character opposite Alden Ehrenreich’s new version of Harrison Ford’s galactic smuggler. Variety first broke the story.

There’s no word yet what type of being she’ll portray, but Waller-Bridge is in good company, joining Andy Serkis’ sinister Supreme Leader Snoke, Lupita Nyong’o’s little orange alien Maz Kanata, and Alan Tudyk’s gunmetal droid K-2SO in the pantheon of digitally rendered new Star Wars creatures.

The movie is currently filming, with Donald Glover taking over the role of Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as an as-yet-unnamed mentor character, and Emilia Clarke as an unspecified character.

The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing, and the untitled movie is set for release in 2018.

