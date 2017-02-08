Cynthia Erivo to play Harriet Tubman in Harriet biopic

Cynthia Erivo will bring the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen.

EW has confirmed the Tony Award winner is set to star in the upcoming biopic Harriet, based on the famed abolitionist’s life.

Tubman, who died in 1913, escaped slavery in the mid-1800s before helping to free others from bondage via the Underground Railroad. During the Civil War, Tubman also served as a spy for the Union and guided soldiers through military operations, including the Raid at Combahee Ferry in 1863.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the film will be produced by Emmy nominee Debra Martin Chase, Fences producer Charles D. King, Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right), and Kim Roth (Inside Man).

The team behind 2015’s Beasts of No Nation — including Elizabeth Koch, Kristina Kendall, Nnamdi Asomugha and Bill Benenson — will executive-produce alongside Poppy Hanks, who executive-produced the breakout Sundance hit Mudbound.

Erivo previously starred in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple, for which she won her first Tony last year. The Recording Academy also nominated her as part of the production’s ensemble cast in the best musical theater album category. She will take the stage with John Legend at Sunday’s Grammys ceremony for a special In Memoriam tribute performance.