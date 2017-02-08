Beauty and the Beast gets a Harry Potter twist in mash-up video

If Belle thought the Beast was bad, well, she’s about to meet someone even scarier.

Beauty and the Beast and the Harry Potter franchise have gotten together for a perfect mash-up, courtesy of Pistol Shrimps. The video above, titled Beauty and Lord Voldemort, replaces Emma Watson’s upcoming costar, the Beast (Dan Stevens), with Potter’s powerful arch-enemy (Ralph Fiennes).

The action is seamlessly cut, as Belle demonstrates she clearly has a thing for bad boys.

In another recently released video, this one from CineFix and available below, Voldemort shows up in a very different and inappropriate love story, this one with his wizard nemesis.

Beauty and the Beast arrives in theaters on March 17.