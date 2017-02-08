Entertainment Weekly

Movies

Beauty and the Beast gets a Harry Potter twist in mash-up video

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

If Belle thought the Beast was bad, well, she’s about to meet someone even scarier.

Beauty and the Beast and the Harry Potter franchise have gotten together for a perfect mash-up, courtesy of Pistol Shrimps. The video above, titled Beauty and Lord Voldemort, replaces Emma Watson’s upcoming costar, the Beast (Dan Stevens), with Potter’s powerful arch-enemy (Ralph Fiennes).

The action is seamlessly cut, as Belle demonstrates she clearly has a thing for bad boys.

In another recently released video, this one from CineFix and available below, Voldemort shows up in a very different and inappropriate love story, this one with his wizard nemesis.

Beauty and the Beast arrives in theaters on March 17.

