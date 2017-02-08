Beach Rats trailer reveals footage from gritty teen drama

One of the most buzzed about movies from the Sundance Film Festival has a trailer: Beach Rats, starring British actor Harris Dickinson, experiences a harsh awakening in the first footage from the gritty teen drama.

Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, Beach Rats follows Frankie, a teen struggling to escape his home life in Brooklyn while coming to terms with sexual orientation. He splits his summer among his delinquent friend circle, a prospective girlfriend, and the older men he meets online.

The trailer features Frankie posing shirtless for pictures in the mirror, the intimate scene reflective of his warring desires.

Critics at Sundance praised Beach Rats for its “captivating,” “astonishing,” and “haunting” tale, while Hittman won the festival’s Directing Award for U.S. Drama.

The film, also starring Madeline Weinstein and Kate Hodge, will be released sometime in the fall by Neon, the distribution company founded by RADiUS’ Tom Quinn and Alamo Drafthouse’s Tim League. Also announced on Wednesday via press release, Neon picked up the North American rights to Racer and the Jailbird from director Michaël R. Roskam (Bullhead).

Including Beach Rats, Roxanne Roxanne, Ingrid Goes West, and its debut film Colossal, this makes for Neon’s fifth acquisition.