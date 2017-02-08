AMC's Shudder acquires Alice Lowe pregnancy thriller Prevenge

Alice Lowe’s directorial debut is ready to pop.

Shudder, the AMC-backed streaming service catering to horror, suspense, and thriller fans, announced Wednesday it has acquired North American distribution rights to the buzzy festival title, which follows a pregnant woman (Lowe) driven by her unborn baby to embark on a murderous spree, luring her victims to their deaths via instructions from the womb.

Prevenge, written and directed by Lowe during her real-life pregnancy, debuts on Shudder and theatrically in New York and Los Angeles on March 24, following its run at the South By Southwest Film Festival. The film debuted last September at the Venice Film Festival, with additional screenings at TIFF, AFI Fest, and the London Film Festival throughout the remainder of the year.

“I can’t think of a more perfect home for my other baby, Prevenge,” Lowe, who previously appeared in movies including Locke, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, said of the acquisition via statement. “As a dedicated and genuine horror film fan as well as a filmmaker, Shudder’s strong mission to showcase genres within horror made it the only choice for the film.”

Shudder GM Linda Pan added: “Prevenge wowed us with its unique, masterful and darkly comedic take on the fears of an expectant mother and is a fantastic addition to the growing Shudder slate of exclusives.”

Watch the Prevenge trailer above. Head over to Shudder’s website for subscription information.