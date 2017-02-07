Kevin Hart shares first look at Untouchable with Bryan Cranston

Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston’s remake of the French film The Intouchables is underway.

The Illusionist director Neil Burger is helming the English-language remake, which stars Cranston as a millionaire who is quadriplegic and Hart as his caretaker. The original film was a crowd-pleasing international hit, raking in more than $426 million worldwide, and a Hollywood version has been in the works for years. Now, filming is finally underway on the American version, titled Untouchable, and on Tuesday, Hart posted the first photo of his and Cranston’s characters.

“Working with Bryan Cranston is absolutely incredible,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you guys to see our version of this film.”

The 2011 French film starred François Cluzet and Omar Sy as the two men who strike up an unlikely friendship, and last week, Hart revealed more about his character and paid tribute to Sy’s original performance on Instagram.

“I am so excited to play this character,” Hart wrote. “He is a character that is in the prison of his own making. He feels that the system is not only holding him back but that it refuses to give him a fair shot. Learning to care for others and other people’s needs is what ultimately changes him. I can’t wait for you guys to meet ‘Dell’… Major shoutout to Omar Sy who was absolutely amazing in the original. I’m going to make you proud man!!!!! I’m a fan.”

Untouchable also stars Genevieve Angelson, Nicole Kidman, and Aja Naomi King. See Hart’s Instagrams below.