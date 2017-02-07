Richard Gere and Steve Coogan dish it out in The Dinner trailer

Family drama and dark secrets are on the menu in Oren Moverman’s psychological thriller The Dinner, and EW has an exclusive look at the taut first trailer.

Based on the bestselling Herman Koch novel, the film stars Richard Gere as a popular congressman running for governor, Steve Coogan as his estranged younger brother, and Rebecca Hall and Laura Linney as their respective spouses. As the four meet for a meal at a posh restaurant, there’s something sinister behind the haute cuisine trappings and faux pleasantries: Their teenage sons have committed a terrible crime but so far gotten away with it, and the question is what to do about it.

“This is long overdue,” Gere says gravely. “We’re going to talk tonight and put it all on the table.”

From the looks of the trailer, though, the conversation could get ugly well before dessert.

The Dinner opens May 5. Watch the trailer above.