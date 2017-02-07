Matthew McConaughey has come full circle nearly 24 years after starring in Richard Linklater’s drug-themed flick Dazed and Confused as he boards the Harmony Korine stoner comedy The Beach Bum.

EW has confirmed the Oscar-winner will play a rogue, charismatic misadventurer named Moondog in the upcoming flick, which begins shooting this July.

“The Beach Bum will be a wild, audacious ride!” Korine told THR, which first reported the news of McConaughey’s casting. “And I can’t think of anyone better than Matthew McConaughey to play our hero Moondog, a rebellious charmer in this fast-paced, uplifting and irreverent comedy.”

Korine, perhaps best known for films like Gummo and Spring Breakers, wrote the film’s script and is set to direct. Oscar-winners John Lesher (Birdman) and Steve Golin (Spotlight) will produce alongside Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, and Nicolas Lhermitte.

The Beach Bum will be shopped at the European Film Market in Berlin later this month. A domestic distributor has yet to be secured.