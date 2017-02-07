Disney's Star Wars lands to open in 2019

A galaxy far, far away is inching closer by the day. Disney’s ambitious Star Wars-themed lands will open at Disneyland and Disney World in 2019, chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed during an earnings call Tuesday.

First announced in 2015, the Star Wars attractions will each span 14 acres, making them the largest single-themed expansions for their respective parks. At each location — in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida — visitors will find themselves transported to a remote trading port on a planet inhabited by humanoids, aliens, and droids. One of the signature attractions will allow park guests to take the controls of the Millennium Falcon.

With 2019 openings being targeted, the Star Wars lands are scheduled to arrive the same year Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters.

Iger also said he’s already seen that film’s predecessor, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will hit theaters this December. He described the Rian Johnson-directed movie as “a great next chapter in the Skywalker family saga.”