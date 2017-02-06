World War Z sequel pulled from release schedule

World War Z 2 has hit another speed bump.

Paramount on Monday announced a few changes to its release schedule, most notably that the sequel to Brad Pitt’s hit 2013 zombie film has been removed from its slated release date of June 9, 2017, and is now unscheduled.

Last year, the film lost director J.A. Bayona, who is set to do another sequel instead: the fifth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. Variety reported in August that Pitt’s Seven director David Fincher was being eyed to take over World War Z, but that has yet to come to fruition.

Jason Voorhees’ return to theaters is also being delayed, as Friday the 13th no longer has a set release date. Taking over the studio’s Oct. 13, 2017 slot is mother!, Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Domhnall Gleeson, and Michelle Pfeiffer.