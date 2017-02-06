Wolverine resolves a standoff in new Logan clip

Next month’s Logan is set to be Hugh Jackman’s final film as Wolverine, and the one-time X-Man has seen better days. Logan’s healing factor doesn’t work the way it used to, and aside from Professor X, he doesn’t have many friends left. As, a new clip shows, Logan can hardly throw a rock in this lean, mean near-future dystopia without hitting some thugs fancying themselves warlords.

When the teaser begins, a carload of bitter old men show up to tell Logan and his friend to get off their property. When Logan shoots his mouth off, the shotguns come out, but come on — these guys aren’t exactly Magneto. Logan easily disarms the wannabe warlord, breaks the shotgun over his knee, and tells them to scram. He’s got bigger fish to fry in this film, after all: A young mutant to protect, for instance, and an evil cyborg to vanquish.

Watch the clip above. Logan hits theaters March 3.