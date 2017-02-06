Mandy Moore and Shane West got together for a post-Super Bowl night to remember with the director of A Walk to Remember on Sunday.

The stars of the 2002 sob-fest recently celebrated the 15-year anniversary of the romantic flick on Jan. 25 and spoke to EW about how special the project was to them and their hopes for an imminent catch-up. They got their miracle this weekend when the actors and the movie’s director Adam Shankman enjoyed a three-hour dinner together, with all three later posting about the reunion on Instagram.

The This Is Us actress posted a pic of the trio with the caption, “Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion

West also shared the same picture, adding:”Last night after the SuperBowl, I got to see these two wonderful people….. @adamshankman @mandymooremm,” he wrote. “Had to steal the pic, Hun #awalktoremember #reunion.”

Shankman dropped a quote from the film in his caption. “Over 3 hour catch up dinner with @mandymooremm and @theshanewest,” he wrote on Instagram. “After 15 years their love is still like the wind: i cant see it but i will always feel it. Love u guys soooo much. #awtrreunion #AWalkToRemember #proudpapa.”

Speaking to EW in late January, Moore expressed how incredible her time on the movie and working with West had been. “It was such an overwhelmingly positive, memorable experience,” she said. “Shane was so wonderful… I felt incredibly lucky right off the bat that I had someone who was as willing to work with me and who was patient and understanding. He was just the perfect partner for that.”

West shared similar sentiments. “It genuinely was a phenomenal experience,” he said. “From start to finish, it really was a wonderful experience and that was because of Adam Shankman, the director…It was a lot of fun, everyone bonded on set and off, and it happened to turn out to be a success. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

