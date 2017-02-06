M. Night Shyamalan teases plans for Split sequel

After spending a third consecutive week atop the box office, it looks like Split could be getting a sequel.

Director M. Night Shyamalan posted a message on Twitter over the weekend hinting that his next film will be a follow-up to his current hit.

“I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen #Split…” he wrote on Saturday.

Split, which stars James McAvoy as a man with 23 different personalities, added another $14.6 million to its domestic haul this past weekend, edging past fellow horror offering Rings to hang onto the top spot. After three weekends in theaters, Shyamalan’s film has earned a total of $98.7 in North America.

The director didn’t say anything else (yet) about the new project, but viewers who have seen Split now know — spoiler alert — that the film connects to his 2000 thriller Unbreakable, with Bruce Willis making a cameo as his character from that film at the end of Split.

Before Split’s theatrical release, Shyamalan told EW he hoped to make a third film set in this cinematic universe.

“I hope so. The answer is yes,” he said. “I’m just such a wimp sometimes. I don’t know what’s going to happen when I go off in my room, a week after this film opens, to write the script. But I’m going to start writing.”