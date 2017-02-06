Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time at the Oscars Luncheon

First-time Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda attended Monday’s annual Oscars luncheon — an experience he geeked out over and later documented on Twitter.

Among his highlights? Being blown away by Viggo Mortensen, taking a selfie with Matt Damon and Natalie Portman, and introducing his mom to Steven Spielberg.

Miranda, who penned the Moana track “How Far I’ll Go,” is nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming 89th Annual Academy Awards, which is set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Feb. 26.

Follow along with Miranda’s fun day below.

There were Oscars pool floaties at the thing. pic.twitter.com/GhttmNZwSw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 6, 2017

You eat lunch and they put you on a giant dais to take a prom pic with all the nominees.

Here is Oscar's butt and Pharrell. pic.twitter.com/ai1ANvWgzW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 7, 2017

That is a Matt Damon and a Natalie Portman. pic.twitter.com/VDxZQrn9DB — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 7, 2017