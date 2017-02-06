Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time at the Oscars Luncheon

First-time Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda attended Monday’s annual Oscars luncheon — an experience he geeked out over and later documented on Twitter.
Among his highlights? Being blown away by Viggo Mortensen, taking a selfie with Matt Damon and Natalie Portman, and introducing his mom to Steven Spielberg.
Miranda, who penned the Moana track “How Far I’ll Go,” is nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming 89th Annual Academy Awards, which is set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Feb. 26.
Follow along with Miranda’s fun day below.