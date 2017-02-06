Keanu Reeves wants to make John Wick: Chapter 3

Keanu Reeves has told EW that he would be happy to play dog-loving killer John Wick in a third installment in the hitman franchise. The second film, John Wick: Chapter 2, is out on Feb. 10.

“Absolutely,” says the actor. “I love the character and the world. Whether or not I get the chance to do another chapter is really up to the audience. If they enjoy what we did — and hopefully they do, fingers-crossed, I really dig it — but if they do enjoy it, then I’ll have the chance to continue the story of the character and the world.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 2 costars Common, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane, Peter Stormare, John Leguizamo, Riccardo Scamarcio, Claudia Gerini, and Reeves’ fellow Matrix trilogy cast member Laurence Fishburne, among others.

“When we last left John Wick he was going off into the sunset — the moonset — with him and his dog,” says Reeves. “John Wick 2 takes place maybe five days after that. Big picture, the story is about someone from John’s past calling in what we call a marker. And basically, if John doesn’t do [what the holder of the marker wants], he dies. If he kills the person who holds his marker, I die because of the rules of the Continental. John is on a mission to reclaim his life again. To me, it’s about John Wick fighting for John.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 will be released on Feb. 10. Watch the trailer above.