Super Bowl

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 voted best Super Bowl trailer

Updated

Clearly, people love them some Baby Groot.

The latest teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which debuted during Sunday night’s Super Bowl, has been voted the most popular trailer from the big game.

Fandango polled more than a thousand movie fans, and director James Gunn’s superhero film took the top spot. Sequels dominated the survey as Logan, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Fate of the Furious, and Transformers: The Last Knight rounded out the top five.

Guardians Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.

See the extended teaser above, and watch every Super Bowl trailer here.

