Watch figure skaters perform a Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired routine

Fifty Shades of Grey may seem like a bit of a risqué inspiration for a competitive figure skating routine, but it appeared to work like magic for the French pairs team of Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres.

The duo recently performed a stunning program to The Weeknd’s “Earned It” from the movie’s soundtrack at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 26. Between lifts, throws, and other elements performed with startling precision, the pair managed to emote a sexy modesty fitting for both the venue and the film. James’ dress even evoked a bondage-like vibe without showing too much skin.

The pair is coached by former U.S. Olympians John Zimmerman (2002) and Jeremy Barrett (2010).

Following the performance, James and Cipres took home the bronze medal, behind winner Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia and second place recipients Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany.

James and Cipres will likely compete at the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships, which begin March 29.

Watch the full routine above, and perhaps keep an eye out for the pair next year for the 2018 Winter Olympics.