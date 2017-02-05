Entertainment Weekly

Super Bowl

Super Bowl 51: Watch all the trailers airing during the big game

@jessicasara

Updated

The main event during Super Bowl LI might be the match-up between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, but there are more than a few movie and TV trailers also ready to steal the spotlight during the big game.

From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to the next film in the Transformers sagaGhost in the Shell and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, we’ll be updating this space with all the trailers airing Sunday. Keep checking back to watch (or rewatch) them right here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Logan

Ghost in the Shell

Transformers: The Last Knight

Life

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

A Cure For Wellness

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Genius (NatGeo)

24: Legacy (Fox)

Empire (Fox)

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

Masterchef Junior (Fox)

Head here for more coverage from Sunday’s Super Bowl.

