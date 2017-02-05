The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 crew has struck the Super Bowl.

A new, action-packed look at the Marvel sequel (out May 5) arrived online Sunday, ahead of kickoff for the big game.

Last spring, your writer had a hugely entertaining, but hugely uninformative, chat with impish actor Michael Rooker in the parking lot of the Atlanta studio complex where he was reprising his role of the blue-skinned alien Yondu in Guardians Vol. 2. How uninformative was the conversation? Well, let’s just say that the closest Rooker came to letting slip any kind of scoop was his — entirely incorrect, as it turned out — assertion that a couple of the actors on the film had “gotten fat” since the original movie.

Thankfully, other members of the cast and crew proved much chattier when it came to the movie and you can learn a lot more about writer-director James Gunn’s film by reading Entertainment Weekly or checking out EW.com over the next few months.

You can also learn more about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — which costars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Kurt Russell, among others — by watching the movie’s new Super Bowl ad, above.