Super Bowl

Super Bowl 51: Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson hit the beach in Baywatch teaser

@devancoggan

Posted on

Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson are going from the surf to the Super Bowl.

During Sunday’s game, Paramount dropped an action-packed new trailer for the upcoming Baywatch movie, which stars Johnson and Efron as the foul-mouthed lifeguards tasked with protecting the beach. Johnson plays head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (the role originated by David Hasselhoff), who has to team up with a reckless former Olympian named Matt Brody (Efron) to thwart a criminal plot.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing the R-rated remake, which also stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, as well as Quantico star Priyanka Chopra as villainess Victoria Leeds.

Baywatch will slow-motion-run into theaters on May 26.

