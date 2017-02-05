Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson are going from the surf to the Super Bowl.

During Sunday’s game, Paramount dropped an action-packed new trailer for the upcoming Baywatch movie, which stars Johnson and Efron as the foul-mouthed lifeguards tasked with protecting the beach. Johnson plays head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (the role originated by David Hasselhoff), who has to team up with a reckless former Olympian named Matt Brody (Efron) to thwart a criminal plot.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing the R-rated remake, which also stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, as well as Quantico star Priyanka Chopra as villainess Victoria Leeds.

Baywatch will slow-motion-run into theaters on May 26.