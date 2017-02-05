Creepy aliens hunt Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal in Life Super Bowl trailer

In space no one can hear you scream — but that doesn’t matter to the creepy aliens in Life, who are going to make you try anyway.

A new trailer for the Ryan Reynolds/Jake Gyllenhaal sci-fi thriller dropped Sunday afternoon online, shortly ahead of the film’s teaser spot airing during the Super Bowl LI telecast. The new clip teases a terrifying, deep-space journey taken by six astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Believing they’ve retrieved the first documented form of martian life, the team quickly realizes their sample isn’t going to part with its native planet without a fight.

Reynolds re-teamed with his Safe House director Daniel Espinosa on Life. He helms the film from a script written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The film’s cast also includes The Girl on the Train‘s Rebecca Ferguson and The Wolverine actor Hiroyuki Sanada.

Life rockets into theaters nationwide March 24. Watch the new trailer above, and see the film’s new poster below.