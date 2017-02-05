Watch the new A Cure for Wellness Super Bowl teaser

The Super Bowl might be predominantly about football, but all the movie and television previews released during the coveted commercial breaks can be just as entertaining.

The teaser for the upcoming thriller A Cure for Wellness was among the trailers that aired during the Sunday’s Super Bowl coverage. The psychological horror, directed by Gore Verbinski (The Ring, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), follows Dane DeHaan as a young executive sent to retrieve his company’s CEO, Mr. Pembroke, from a health spa high in the Swiss Alps — not quite so simple a task when it turns out the spa isn’t exactly your traditional wellness center.

In the teaser, DeHaan encounters some resistance when he tries to leave the luxurious creepy spa and is told to “accept the diagnosis” so he can see that “it’s wonderful here.” The rest of the trailer makes it clear that the retreat is far from a wonderful place.

Written by Justin Haythe, A Cure for Wellness also stars Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth and hits theaters on Feb. 17. Watch the new trailer above.