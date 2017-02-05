Box office report: Split slices competition, spends third week on top

No matter how you slice it, Split is a bonafide hit for M. Night Shyamalan.

Squaring off against a new entry in the aging Ring franchise that once competed against his former hits like Signs and Unbreakable as early-2000s genre juggernauts, Split has threepeated atop the North American box office, adding an estimated $14.6 million to its ballooning total, according to data compiled by analytics company comScore.

Split marks the first Universal release to have held the No. 1 domestic position for three weeks in a row since the studio debuted Straight Outta Compton in 2015. On a modest $9 million budget, the James McAvoy-fronted thriller has earned $98.7 million after 17 days in the U.S. and Canada thus far, with another $44 million coming from international territories ($14.6 million of which comes from 41 markets this weekend). The film still has 24 major markets on deck in the months ahead, including Mexico, France, and South Korea through the end of February.

Bowing at No. 2 nearly 12 years after the last installment in the iconic horror series opened to an astounding $35 million, Rings opens to an estimated $13 million at 2,931 locations — just about halving its reported $25 million production budget. Around 46 percent of Rings‘ audience was male, meaning young women (54 percent female, 67 percent under the age of 25) drove its ticket sales.

International grosses bring the movie’s global total to a healthy $28.2 million, with a stellar $2.7 million pouring in from Brazil, where, according to the studio, the film outperformed its pre-tracking numbers by 83 percent for a premiere gross above similar horror entries like Woman in Black, Mama, Lights Out, and Don’t Breathe. The film notches the second largest genre opening of all time in the country, falling short of 2016’s The Conjuring 2.

Rings, directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, is poised to take a steep dive across its second three-day frame in the coming days, as polled moviegoers on CinemaScore gave the picture a lowly C- grade.

Coming in at No. 3 is the controversy-laden family title A Dog’s Purpose, which dips around 40 percent for a sophomore frame finish of $10.8 million.

Spending their fifth consecutive week inside the domestic top five, best picture Oscar nominees Hidden Figures and La La Land — which won Damien Chazelle a best director victory at Saturday’s DGA Awards — round out the first half of the weekend chart, occupying the No. 4 and No. 5 slots with $10.1 million and $7.5 million respectively. La La Land, which scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations on Jan. 24, has quickly cemented itself as the best picture frontrunner, with massive worldwide box office numbers ($268.3 million and counting) likely fueling its good standing with Academy voters. The film is now the highest-grossing title in Ryan Gosling’s filmography and the eighth highest-grossing movie musical of all time.

After expanding its theater count by 830 on Friday, Garth Davis’ awards contender Lion grows 70.6 percent to an estimated $4 million at No. 8 this weekend, followed by the new Robert De Niro/Leslie Mann vehicle The Comedian, which pulls in a disappointing $1.1 million from 848 locations at No. 20.

Tallying the 11th-worst opening for a wide release in over 2,500 theaters is STX’s The Space Between Us, which bags a paltry $3.8 million from 2,812 sites. The teen romance also flatlined with critics, though audiences were more receptive to its charms, giving the film an A- grade on CinemaScore.

Raoul Peck’s Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro impresses on the limited market, posting a solid $709,500 at 43 theaters for an estimated per-screen average of $16,500.

Per comScore analysis, overall box office is down around 2.8 percent from the same frame last year. Check out the Feb. 3-5 box office estimates below.

1. Split – $14.6 million

2. Rings – $13 million

3. A Dog’s Purpose – $10.8 million

4. Hidden Figures – $10.1 million

5. La La Land – $7.5 million

6. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – $4.5 million

7. Sing – $4 million

8. Lion – $4 million

9. The Space Between Us – $3.8 million

10. xXx: Return of Xander Cage – $3.7 million