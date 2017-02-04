The Strangers 2 moving ahead with director Johannes Roberts

The Strangers 2 has re-emerged from development hell.

The long-conceived sequel to the home-invasion film is pushing ahead with Johannes Roberts (The Other Side of the Door) on board to direct, as announced in a press release.

Bryan Bertino, writer and director behind the 2008 horror story, penned The Strangers 2 with Ben Ketai. The story centers on a family who arrives at a secluded mobile home park on a road trip. They stay the night in a borrowed trailer after the power goes out, only to be tormented by three psychopaths wearing familiar masks.

Casting is currently underway ahead of the projected start of filming this summer in the U.S. Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane, and James Harris are producing the sequel for The Fyzz Facility Pictures in association with Relativity Media. Meanwhile, BLOOM will handle international sales at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The Strangers changed the home-invasion game. Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman starred as a couple terrorized by three figures at their isolated vacation home. The horrors culminated in the haunting line: “Why are you doing this to us?” “Because you were home.”

With a production budget of approximately $9 million, the film went on to earn $82.4 million worldwide. Since then, development of a sequel proved to be a slog. In 2009, reports placed French filmmaker Laurent Briet in negotiations for the director’s seat. By 2015, Marcel Langenegger was said to be in talks. Producer Adrienne Biddle then pointed to Relativity Media’s financial troubles during an interview with Rue-Morgue last year.

Suffice to say it’s been a long journey, but The Strangers 2 seems to be back on track.