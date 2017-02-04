Full The LEGO Batman Movie voice cast reveals surprise cameos

This post contains spoilers about the LEGO Batman Movie

A superhero can only hide his or her identity for so long, and the same goes for the voices behind the upcoming The LEGO Batman Movie.

While the spin-off to 2014’s The LEGO Movie is a week away from hitting theaters, Warner Bros.’ final credits for the animated film reveal all of the talented voice cast behind the familiar comic faces turned LEGO.

Apart from the already known cast of Will Arnett as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Michael Cera as Robin/Dick Grayson, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Zach Galifianakis as the Joker, Mariah Carey as the Mayor, and Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn, familiar characters to the Batman universe make an appearance as do crossovers from other hit franchises will rock the film’s world.

Forming a super group known as The Ubers, He Who Must Not Be Named himself will make an appearance, with Eddie Izzard bringing Voldemort to life through voice, while cinema’s iconic ape King Kong will swing in courtesy of Seth Green. Sauron, destroyer of all things good in Middle-Earth, will be voiced by Jemaine Clement, and rounding out the evil gang will be the unknown Phyllis, voiced by Ellie Kemper. It also seems Nerdist head and Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will make a cameo as a reporter.

Joining the rest of the familiar Batman crew are Jason Mantzoukas as Scarecrow, Conan O’Brien as The Riddler, Doug Benson as Bane, Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Kate Micucci as Clayface, and Riki Lindhome as Poison Ivy.

With such a heavy arsenal of villains to take on, thankfully Batman will have the Justice League by his side, including Channing Tatum as Superman, Jonah Hill as Green Lantern, and Adam Devine as The Flash.

Fans can see how all these characters and worlds smash together when The LEGO Batman Movie hits theaters Feb. 10.