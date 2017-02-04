Kristen Stewart navigates a murder in new Personal Shopper trailer

Kristen Stewart’s upcoming supernatural thriller Personal Shopper has her pitted against the real world and what may lie beyond unseen borders.

A new trailer released Saturday for the Olivier Assayas-directed film finds Stewart’s Maureen, an American living in Paris working as a personal shopper for a high-profile celebrity, dealing with the recent death of her twin brother Lewis.

The suspense builds as the movie explores the otherworldly bond between siblings. Maureen starts getting signs from Lewis — or maybe it’s all in her head. “I’m lost,” she says. “I can’t tell whether I’m going crazy.”

While a supernatural element takes center stage in this gripping clip, Maureen’s mental state isn’t made any better when she discovers her famous client has been killed, adding an extra layer of horror. She is left questioning how her brother’s death fits into the recent murder, or if she is at all responsible for it.

Assayas took the Best Director prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for the thriller, tying with Graduation director Cristian Mungui. The independent filmmaker and Stewart previously worked together on the critically acclaimed Cloud of Sils Maria, which earned the Twilight star the Best Supporting Actress César Award for her her role.

Personal Shopper opens March 10, 2017.