The autobots are headed for the Super Bowl with an extended TV spot for Transformers: The Last Knight premiering this Sunday during the big game. Fans can get an early look at the 30-second clip, with more Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg, and Bumblebee vs. Optimus Prime.

“You want to know, don’t you?” Hopkins’ Sir Edmund Burton asks, “Why they keep coming here, to earth.” Perhaps it has something to do with Optimus’ “maker,” who asks the autobot, “Your world is dying. Do you seek redemption?” That’s when Optimus turns bad and dukes it out with Bumblebee on something a bit more high-tech than what we saw with the Raft in Captain America: Civil War.

Keep an eye out on Sunday for an additional treat that Paramount teases is an “extended spot.”

The studio also released a new plot description to go along with the footage. “Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone,” it reads. “The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Wahlberg), Bumblebee; an English Lord (Hopkins), and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).”

Also starring in Transformers: The Last Knight are Josh Duhamel, Isabella Moner, Stanley Tucci, and John Turturro.

“I can safely say that there’s never been a Transformers film with the huge visual scope and expansive mythology as this movie, The Last Knight,” director Michael Bay wrote in a letter to the fans. “It’s bittersweet for me. With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-a-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back.”

He added, “I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out. It’s a final chapter and a new beginning.”

Transformers: The Last Knight opens in theaters on June 23. Watch the shortened Super Bowl spot in the video above.