Sarah Paulson to star in Amazon Studios' Lost Girls

Sarah Paulson has booked her next role… and Ryan Murphy is nowhere to be found.

Fresh off winning another award for her performance as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Paulson is set to star in the serial killer drama Lost Girls, EW has confirmed.

The project from Amazon Studios will be directed by documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus, making her scripted film debut. Adapted by Michael Werwie from Robert Kolker’s 2013 non-fiction book of the same name, Lost Girls focuses on a Long Island mother who, while searching for her missing daughter, discovers the bodies of four murdered girls.

The role in Lost Girls is just the latest for the busy actress. The People v. O.J. star is already set to once again reunite with Murphy on the upcoming season of American Horror Story, and she’s costarring in next summer’s Ocean’s Eight.

