Here’s some aca-awesome news: John Lithgow has signed on for Pitch Perfect 3.

Lithgow, who just won a SAG Award for his role as Winston Churchill in The Crown, has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel in an unspecified role. We don’t know much yet about the plot of the third installment, but it will see the return of all the original Barden Bellas, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Hana Mae Lee, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins are also both returning as commentators. Banks had also initially planned to direct Pitch Perfect 3 after helming the sequel, but she has since given the reins over to Trish Sie. Other new cast members include Ruby Rose and Andy Allo.

Production is already underway on Pitch Perfect 3, and cast members like Kendrick, Snow, and Wilson have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals. The third film will hit theaters on Dec. 22.

Variety first reported Lithgow’s involvement.