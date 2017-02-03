Fifty Shades Darker VR experience takes fans inside the masquerade ball

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Mr. Grey will see you now.

Enter the world of Fifty Shades Darker in a PEOPLE-exclusive virtual-reality experience that takes you inside the highly anticipated sequel, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

In Fifty Shades Darker: The Masquerade Ball, you’ll be part of one of the movie’s most memorable scenes – the elegant masked ball that takes place at the Grey family’s mansion. You will be immersed in the celebration and the spectacle as you join Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele—who are rekindling their passionate, kinky romance after the events of Fifty Shades of Grey—and their guests for a spectacular evening affair.

Starting out in Christian’s luxurious Seattle apartment, the experience follows Christian and Ana as they arrive at the ball, greet his mother — and you! — and later dance to the live band. But the best part is the ending where you get to follow Ana and Christian as they go upstairs. As Ana tells Christian, “This time, no rules, no punishments.”

Check out the 360° video of the ball over on PEOPLE.com, explorable by clicking and dragging your mouse across the screen. The more you move, the more you’ll discover in the extravagant scene. For a fully immersive virtual-reality experience using VR goggles, download the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android or visit time.com/lifevr.

Fifty Shades Darker, which also stars Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson and Marcia Gay Harden, hits theaters on Feb. 10. See the Fifty Shades Darker VR experience on PEOPLE.com.