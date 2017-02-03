Darth Vader and Buzz Lightyear throw down in eye-catching fan video

Sith lord meets space ranger, and only one will be left standing.

That’s the offbeat but well-executed premise of Darth Vader vs. Buzz Lightyear, a new fan film pitting the iconic Star Wars villain against the ever-confident Toy Story hero.

Created by Andrew McMurry and posted on the Nukazooka YouTube channel, the four-minute short centers on Buzz mistaking Vader for his arch nemesis, Emperor Zurg. The two quickly come to blows, and the resulting battle features impressive visual effects — including lasers, light sabers, and force chokes — as well as an appropriately intense soundtrack (by Stefan Smith).

Watch the video above to see who wins, and check out some previous Stars Wars mash-ups with Disney toons, Pixar characters, and DC superheroes.