Edgar Wright reveals first page of Baby Driver script

“Every scene in this film is driven by music.” So reads the first page of the script for Baby Driver, which writer-director Edgar Wright revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The film stars Ansel Elgort as the titular getaway driver who constantly listens to music to combat tinnitus. The action of the film is then choreographed to the beats he hears. Plus, the film boasts other star-studded talent, including Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, as well as the filmmaker behind Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End. What sounds cooler than that?

As seen in the image, the script page also features quotes from T.S. Eliot and Paul Simon that Wright clarifies “are not actually in the movie.”

He also posted the illustration of the cover for the script’s shooting draft. “This time last year I was about to shoot ‘Baby Driver’ in Atlanta,” Wright wrote. “It’s almost finished and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The script cover of the shooting draft for 'Baby Driver'. Illustration by Oscar Wright. A photo posted by Edgar Wright (@edgar_wright) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:09am PST

This time last year I was about to shoot 'Baby Driver' in Atlanta. Next month it receives its world premiere at @sxsw in Austin, Texas. It's almost finished and I can't wait for you to see it. A photo posted by Edgar Wright (@edgar_wright) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Baby Driver, premiering next month at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, also features Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, and Flea from The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music,” Wright told EW. “It’s something that’s very much a part of my previous films, and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time. So, you have this young getaway driver who has to soundtrack his entire existence, particularly the bank robberies and fast getaways that come afterwards.”

Baby Driver is scheduled for theaters on Aug. 11.