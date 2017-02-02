Zoe Saldana to star in assassin thriller Hummingbird

Zoe Saldana has lined up another lethal role.

Having previously played assassin characters in Colombiana and Guardians of the Galaxy, the actress is set to portray a killer-for-hire once again in the action-thriller Hummingbird.

John Tyler McClain wrote the script, which landed on the 2016 Black List of buzzy unproduced projects. The story centers on a black-ops assassin whose latest target forces her to confront the uncomfortable truth about her identity.

The Swedish filmmaking duo of Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerström are on board to direct.

Saldana was last seen on the big screen in Ben Affleck’s gangster drama Live by Night and the sci-fi threequel Star Trek Beyond. Her other upcoming projects include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and James Cameron’s Avatar sequels.