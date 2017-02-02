The Conjuring 2 spin-off The Nun lands Corin Hardy as director

The Nun has scared up a director.

Corin Hardy is set to helm the latest spin-off in The Conjuring franchise, EW has confirmed, with this film focusing on the Demon Nun a.k.a Valek, who terrorized Vera Farmiga’s character in last summer’s hit, The Conjuring 2.

Hardy has a history in horror with his film The Hallow and has long been linked as the director for the long-gestating remake of The Crow.

He will be directing a script from Gary Dauberman and James Wan. Both men have been crucial members of The Conjuring franchise. Dauberman has penned both Annabelle films, the series’ first spin-offs. Meanwhile, Wan has directed both Conjuring and Conjuring 2, having also scored a co-writer credit on the second film.

Deadline first reported the news.