T2 Trainspotting: Begbie's nasty as ever in exclusive poster

“Face your past. Choose your future.”

That’s the declaration on the new poster for director Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting. But the two-fingered message being delivered by Robert Carlyle’s maniacal character, Begbie, is arguably more direct — and certainly more offensive.

Boyle’s sequel to 1996’s Trainspotting costars Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, and Jonny Lee Miller, who join Carlyle in reprising their roles from the original tale of sex, violence, addiction, and betrayal.

Watch the trailer for T2 Trainspotting below and see that new poster, premiering exclusively here, above.

T2 Trainspotting arrives in theaters March 17. The film’s soundtrack is available now.