The Rats of NIMH lands James Madigan to direct

Ready to rediscover the secret of NIMH? James Madigan, a visual effects supervisor on films like Iron Man 2 and Insurgent, will make his directorial debut with The Rats of NIMH, EW has learned.

The film is MGM’s live-action/animation hybrid adaptation of the children’s book by Robert C. O’Brien. The Newberry Medal-winning work was previously adapted into 1982’s The Secret of NIMH, the supernatural-tinged animated cult hit from director Don Bluth.

Madigan’s film will be produced by Daniel Bobker and Ehren Kruger, based on a screenplay by Michael Berg. Rumblings of a new film version have been buzzing about for some time, though MGM optioned the book rights in 2015, according to Deadline.

The Secret of NIMH told of Mrs. Brisby, a widowed mouse who must relocate her family before they are wiped out. When her youngest son falls ill, however, she embarks on a fantastical odyssey, encountering a wizard, the Great Owl, a sword-swinging villain, and a colony of rats with whom she holds a deep connection.

Madigan won an Emmy for his visual effects work on HBO’s Rome. He then went on to work on films like Red, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and The Da Vinci Code.