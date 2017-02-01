Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct a new Dune movie, EW has learned.

Based on the 1965 Frank Herbert sci-fi novel, Dune first was made into a film in 1984, written and directed by David Lynch and starring Kyle MacLachlan. While it was initially negatively reviewed, the film has gone on to enjoy cult-favorite status and very (very) devoted fans.

On Monday, Herbert’s son — author Brian Herbert — tweeted the following:

It's official — Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the exciting new DUNE series film project. — Brian Herbert (@DuneAuthor) February 1, 2017

It was first reported in December that Villeneuve was in early talks for the project.

The director, freshly Oscar nominated for Arrival, knows a little something about rebooting a sci-fi cult classic — he recently completed work on Blade Runner 2049, due out in theaters next October.