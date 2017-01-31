Shrek, Smash Mouth are Honest Trailers' latest victim

Apparently, even Academy Award-winning films aren’t safe from Honest Trailers.

The latest victim of the series from Screen Junkies is 2001’s Shrek, the first film to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The video includes digs at Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Smash Mouth, the rock band whose song, “All Star” became a hit thanks to the film.

Yet, the biggest criticism might be the movie’s unfortunate teachings. “Settle in for a story with an important lesson: Only ugly people can be together,” the voice-over says. “Wait, that can’t be right. True love will turn you into a monster. No, that’s not it either. Stick to your own kind… Ew, no. Short people deserve ridicule?”

Watch the Shrek video above, and find more Honest Trailers on PEN.