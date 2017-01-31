Watch Samara crash a plane in Rings' opening scene

What’s scarier than Naomi Watts not returning for another round of the horror franchise she launched in 2002? Just about everything in the first three minutes of Rings, which Paramount released online Tuesday afternoon.

In the clip above, the nefarious spirit otherwise known as Samara wreaks havoc on passengers inside a commercial jet, proving that whether you’re hiding in the pantry or soaring thousands of feet in the air, there’s no escaping her grasp.

Nearly 15 years after The Ring — based on the 1998 Japanese horror film Ringu — became a worldwide hit, Rings continues the series’ legacy, picking up more than a decade after the events of the last installment, 2005’s The Ring Two.

The film stars Matilda Lutz as Julia, a young woman whose curious boyfriend (Alex Roe) takes a deep dive into the urban legend surrounding a mysterious video tape that kills its viewers seven days after watching it. Julia soon discovers the realities of the sinister forces at work, and finds herself making an unexpected discovery: the tape hosts a “movie within a movie” no one has ever seen before.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki has a supporting role in Rings, as does Friday Night Lights actress Aimee Teegarden. Jurassic World star Vincent D’Onofrio also appears in the F. Javier Gutiérrez-helmed production, which was written by David Loucka, Jacob Aaron Estes, and Akiva Goldsman.

Rings haunts theaters nationwide this Friday. Watch the film’s opening sequence above.